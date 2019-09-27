Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) Position; Pnc Financial Services Group Decreased Its Cubic (CUB) Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Cubic Corp (CUB) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 23,514 shares as Cubic Corp (CUB)’s stock rose 17.90%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 192,221 shares with $12.39M value, down from 215,735 last quarter. Cubic Corp now has $2.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 271,091 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) stake by 78.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 16,888 shares as Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 4,595 shares with $371,000 value, down from 21,483 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S now has $31.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Global X Fds stake by 80,891 shares to 480,606 valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 227,327 shares and now owns 374,419 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cubic has $7400 highest and $70 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.24% above currents $71.12 stock price. Cubic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CUB in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Mngmt invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,179 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability owns 202,550 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 2,389 shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 54,316 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability reported 4,285 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 102,190 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 99,392 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 464,547 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 5,881 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,467 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 35,779 shares.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Cubic Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cubic expands traffic solution in Connecticut – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cubic Expands Trafficware Central Transportation Management System in Connecticut – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cubic Leads Masterclass on Mobility as a Service at the Scottish Transport Show – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. The insider EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 697 shares valued at $40,787 was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. On Friday, June 7 the insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $301,250 was made by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 145.00% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CUB’s profit will be $60.52M for 9.07 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 196.97% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 9.45% above currents $85.2 stock price. Tyson Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $74 target. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.12% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 6,359 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mariner Lc has 8,849 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 130,328 shares. Goodman Corporation reported 101,188 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.46% or 82,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 397,022 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Intact Inv Management accumulated 26,800 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 47,898 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.97% or 1.91 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 108,524 shares to 133,642 valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) stake by 14,954 shares and now owns 56,213 shares. Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.