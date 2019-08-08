Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) by $364,876; Great West Life Assurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 393.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 112,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 140,763 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 28,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 4.02M shares traded or 57.13% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 445,236 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9,700 shares to 44,368 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 346,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk reported 127,460 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 3.29% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 25,564 were accumulated by Blair William Co Il. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 254,487 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 7.21 million shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 286 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 4.05M shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell Reed holds 2.57 million shares. Moreover, Jnba Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 305 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 81,099 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested 0.29% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 53,580 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 12,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.38M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.