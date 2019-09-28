Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Advanced Energy Inds Com S (AEIS) Position by $430,976 as Share Price Rose; Gm Advisory Group Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted by $320,256 as Market Value Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S (AEIS) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The hedge fund held 12,491 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, down from 20,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 200,847 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru holds 12,826 shares. Cls Invests Limited Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,047 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Inc Ne reported 4.93% stake. 27,410 are owned by Garrison Asset Limited Liability Co. Vaughan Nelson Invest LP holds 1.99% or 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv Management Com has 2.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,100 shares. 537,429 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,572 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 104,198 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) holds 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 427,631 shares. Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 1,982 shares. 2,628 were reported by Navellier Associates. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11M for 49.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN) by 12,857 shares to 15,803 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Western Life Insuranc by 2,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,914 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).