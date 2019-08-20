Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Illinois Tool Wks Com Stk (ITW) as Valuation Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted by $4.45 Million Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 245.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 24,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $168.15. About 9.19 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (ITW) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 2,626 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $152.57. About 619,017 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares to 22,024 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,342 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory holds 2,688 shares. Girard Prtn Limited reported 0.09% stake. Summit Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Logan Capital has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 203 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,475 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 9,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 474,387 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,381 shares. Birinyi Associate owns 0.7% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,150 shares. 5,846 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tompkins has 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,478 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 48 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.16% or 432,208 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP owns 49,774 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,392 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt owns 15,483 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Somerset Tru Com holds 17,533 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd has invested 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Northern Trust invested in 14.01 million shares. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Enterprise Ser Corp has invested 0.27% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1,807 shares.

