Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Position; Profile of 19 Analysts Covering Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Among 23 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom has $350 highest and $250 lowest target. $312.26’s average target is 6.84% above currents $292.28 stock price. Broadcom had 45 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest ratings:

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) stake by 51.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 5,716 shares with $363,000 value, down from 11,777 last quarter. Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk now has $19.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 594,344 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $89.66M for 53.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 52,209 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp accumulated 0.04% or 32,000 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,688 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 0.02% or 11,248 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 97,827 shares. 115,949 are held by Amer Group. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 12,518 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 16,121 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 2,582 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 36,110 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 0.06% or 6,525 shares. Regions Financial holds 92 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Cadence (CDNS) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PSJ, SNPS, INTU, CDNS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $292.28. About 488,109 shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 28.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 10/04/2018 – LG Electronics, Inc. vs Broadcom Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 04/10/2018; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 05/04/2018 – Broadcom completes move to US from Singapore; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, AVGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Cibc, New York-based fund reported 96,013 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited holds 0.1% or 2,698 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.07% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) or 1,007 shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc accumulated 766 shares or 0.04% of the stock.