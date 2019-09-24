Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Patrick Inds Com Stk (PATK) by $459,326; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Highlander Capital Management Cut Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $17.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.29. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (PATK) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 8,152 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401,000, down from 17,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 75,179 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,617 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.47M shares. Park Natl Oh reported 0.12% stake. 31,223 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Madrona Financial Limited Liability stated it has 198 shares. South Street Advisors reported 0.07% stake. White Pine Cap Limited Liability owns 973 shares. Btc has 4,639 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company owns 4,711 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 330 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,202 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 460 shares. 876 were reported by Sky Inv Limited Liability Com. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 4,189 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 4,861 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 186,957 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 140 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 38,580 shares. Consulate stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Moreover, Rk Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.31% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 86,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 4,200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 81,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.02% or 19,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,485 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Huntington Bancshares owns 221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,399 shares to 27,213 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 25,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.59M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

