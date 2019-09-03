Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Regal Beloit (RBC) by $352,026; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 9,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 7,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $14.27 during the last trading session, reaching $580.33. About 185,439 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 3,040 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 7,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 76,483 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.24M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year's $1.67 per share. RBC's profit will be $61.24M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares to 21,483 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,428 shares to 2,446 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.