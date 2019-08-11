Zebra Capital Management Has Cut American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding; Seneca Foods Has 1.17 Sentiment

Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 34 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 29 trimmed and sold stakes in Seneca Foods Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.57 million shares, down from 4.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Seneca Foods Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 55.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 14,410 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 11,725 shares with $372,000 value, down from 26,135 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $12.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 4.03M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seneca Foods Completes the Acquisition of Paradise, Inc.’s Fruit Business – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Fuel Systems and Callaway Golf among consumer gainers; Mattel leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Seneca Foods Names New Director Nasdaq:SENEA – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Seneca Foods Corp For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Seneca Foods Corporation for 40,350 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Lp owns 44,948 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 94,750 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,510 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,430 activity.

The stock decreased 15.23% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 37,841 shares traded or 89.48% up from the average. Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has risen 16.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SENEA News: 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Seneca Valley School District’s (PA) General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; Affirms Outstanding Go Rating Of Aa2; Assigns Positive Outlook; 24/04/2018 – NY Lottery: Take Five Top-Prize Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, TARRYTOWN, WEST SENECA; 02/05/2018 – Seneca Announces Focus on Permanency Has Resulted in No Child Returned to Foster Care; Announces First Forever Families Gala to; 23/05/2018 – ROVER PIPELINE: NOTICE OF FORCE MAJEURE – SENECA LATERAL; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 05/03/2018 Seneca celebrates alumni involved in 2018 Oscar winners Coco and Shape of Water; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEA); 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $242.64 million. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the firm owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. It has a 43.25 P/E ratio. The firm also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 186,098 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0% or 676 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 130,003 shares. Mariner Limited reported 0% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 19,768 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bridgeway Cap Management owns 931,452 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Regions owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei invested in 221,781 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 21,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Doubles Down on Transatlantic Flights – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. On Tuesday, June 4 PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973.