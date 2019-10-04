Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Advanced Energy Inds Com S (AEIS) Position by $430,976; Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Oneok New (OKE) by $366,860

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S (AEIS) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The hedge fund held 12,491 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, down from 20,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 63,225 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 5,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 134,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 139,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 517,245 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 10,947 shares to 18,074 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 25,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in National Western Life Insuranc.

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11M for 48.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold AEIS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Alphaone Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 5,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Cap holds 0.04% or 12,406 shares in its portfolio. American International invested in 0.01% or 28,563 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0% or 90 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 18,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 73 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 158 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 19,372 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 0% or 12,131 shares. 420,474 are owned by Fiera. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 287,036 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 11,612 shares to 98,200 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 5,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.42% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 33,907 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 18,000 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 4,799 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 78,611 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.01% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 623,328 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 1,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 30,262 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,516 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc reported 4,100 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 24,799 shares. Citigroup owns 341,217 shares. Wellington Shields Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.62% stake. 20,263 are held by Jefferies Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 460,511 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.17M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.