Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN); Golub Capital Bdc Common Stock Usd0.001 (GBDC) Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 1.27 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (GBDC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group analyzed 104,511 shares as the company's stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 51,214 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,377 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,458 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Star Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 48 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 163,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cognios Ltd Liability reported 36,894 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amer Interest Group Inc Inc holds 333,624 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 36 shares. 6,548 were reported by Central Financial Bank Trust Com. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 55,285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 61,963 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pitcairn Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,055 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Blair William Company Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company Class ‘B’ Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:TAP) by 5,847 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:DLX) by 147,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).