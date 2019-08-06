Zebra Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Lennox International (LII) by $493,680; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Maintained by King Wealth Management Group Llc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 27,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $253.54. About 279,707 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares to 55,944 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 355,700 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,813 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,897 shares. California-based Los Angeles Management Equity Research has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 286,602 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 223,082 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,441 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,092 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.46% or 55,056 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust holds 51,262 shares. Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Invest Ltd has invested 3.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,825 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19.90M shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP owns 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,422 shares.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42 million for 17.61 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.27 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 181,289 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.09% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 668 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% stake. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.17% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation reported 19,161 shares. First Trust LP holds 0.02% or 38,037 shares. 1.29M were reported by State Street. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 10,500 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 411,869 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.11% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 21,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF).