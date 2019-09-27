Zebra Capital Management Cut Its Atrion Com Stk (ATRI) Holding by $359,973 as Stock Value Declined; Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Holding by $972,800; Stock Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp Com Stk (ATRI) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The hedge fund held 405 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $773.07. About 10,394 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 162,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 822,392 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700. DEFRANCO JAMES also bought $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, August 23.