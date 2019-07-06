Zebra Capital Management Cut Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Position as Market Value Declined; Toth Financial Advisory Lifted Nike (NKE) Holding by $327,012 as Market Valuation Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,644 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 5,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 14,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 26,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 25,027 shares. Lederer And Associate Counsel Ca owns 4,975 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 261,739 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has 0.26% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alyeska Inv Gp Lp stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shelton Capital holds 5,825 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited holds 0.7% or 16,811 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 49,554 shares. First American National Bank & Trust owns 49,431 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 2.52% or 493,450 shares. Corda Invest Management Ltd has invested 1.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co reported 14,325 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Field Main State Bank reported 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kames Capital Pcl holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 17,557 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 10,170 shares to 734 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,499 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares to 23,826 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582.

