Zebra Capital Management Cut By $495,874 Its Entegris Com Stk (ENTG) Position; Moneygram International (MGI) Sellers Increased By 23.45% Their Shorts

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) had an increase of 23.45% in short interest. MGI’s SI was 4.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.45% from 3.58M shares previously. With 2.44 million avg volume, 2 days are for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s short sellers to cover MGI’s short positions. The SI to Moneygram International Inc’s float is 16.04%. The stock increased 5.54% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 2.40 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Entegris Inc Com Stk (ENTG) stake by 36.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 13,402 shares as Entegris Inc Com Stk (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 23,795 shares with $888,000 value, down from 37,197 last quarter. Entegris Inc Com Stk now has $6.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 577,929 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fenimore Asset accumulated 536,880 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 214,586 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 29,647 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 32,456 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 336 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 96,813 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 21,510 shares. Connable Office invested 0.49% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa stated it has 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 135,733 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,969 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Morgan Stanley reported 348,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris Acquires Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration For Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Enova International Inc stake by 14,450 shares to 23,658 valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,618 shares and now owns 10,935 shares. National Western Life Insuranc was raised too.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 26.49 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $278.30 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why MoneyGram International Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MoneyGram Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram Announces New Debit Card Deposit Service in Partnership with Visa – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.