Zebra Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in International Bancshares (IBOC); As Franco (FNV) Stock Rose, Nomura Holdings Raised Holding by $13.94 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 378.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 168,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 212,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, up from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 438,707 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) by 98.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 14,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The hedge fund held 29,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 14,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 112,657 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,616 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 21,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,830 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold IBOC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 0.63% more from 37.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 76,552 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP owns 462 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 13,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,718 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 20,581 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Llc has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 243,273 shares. Fund Management reported 8,300 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 894,289 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 4.88 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,773 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Company invested in 47,626 shares or 0% of the stock.

