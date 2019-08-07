Zebra Capital Management Boosted Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Stake by $509,880; Callahan Advisors Raised Its Position in Danaher Del (DHR) by $494,472 as Market Value Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 600,640 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 30,876 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 27,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.42. About 1.13M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Republic Insurance: How A SWAN Swims In Troubled Waters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,346 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG) by 7,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 9,765 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 23,387 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 53,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 2.55 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 125,104 shares. Cwm owns 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 101,427 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 4.55 million shares. Sadoff Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 57,116 shares. 42,302 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 206,403 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.47M were reported by Fil. Nexus Inv Management owns 24,170 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited holds 34,251 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bank Tru Department reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mathes Incorporated stated it has 1.77% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Family Capital reported 1.65% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1.44 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mcrae Cap Mgmt invested 0.6% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meyer Handelman holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 74,658 shares. Quantres Asset Management holds 0.51% or 5,300 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company reported 0% stake. Comm Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2.17M were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.