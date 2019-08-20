Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Holding by $776,891; Segall Bryant & Hamill Holding in Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 26,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The hedge fund held 78,650 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 105,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 225,057 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 5.76 million shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 3,356 shares to 3,283 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bankshares Tru Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 132,266 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Regions Corp. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.06% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Compton Management Inc Ri has 17,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.48% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7.29M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 16,333 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. 133,960 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cibc World Mkts owns 95,467 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 229,897 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fragasso has invested 0.64% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Argi Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 107,106 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,179 shares to 14,922 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 30,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).