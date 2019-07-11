Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) by $494,208 as Share Value Declined; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 1.26 million shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 5.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,211 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 68,239 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Forte Adv has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Truepoint Inc invested in 3,495 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company holds 2.53% or 353,421 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.33% or 7.99M shares in its portfolio. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 381,220 shares. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 42,945 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested in 0.44% or 273,756 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 211,127 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Family Firm stated it has 3,742 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ghp has 90,832 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank accumulated 8,811 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Yhb Advsrs Inc reported 20,116 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or owns 14,773 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP owns 323 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 12,125 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset holds 0.12% or 4,643 shares. 14,884 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 49,630 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc holds 142,504 shares. Syntal Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 400 shares. Citigroup accumulated 211,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. 40,360 are owned by Etrade Mgmt. Laffer Investments accumulated 17,975 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 18,356 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advsrs.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.