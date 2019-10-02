Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.34 10.37M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zealand Pharma A/S and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 103,133,159.27% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,235,188.51% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zealand Pharma A/S and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 20.97% and an $30 consensus target price. Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $38, with potential upside of 54.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 10 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.