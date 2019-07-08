Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

We are comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 17 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zealand Pharma A/S and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zealand Pharma A/S and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.