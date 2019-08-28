Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Since Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Personalis Inc. 21 11.02 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Personalis Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.