Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Since Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.02
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Personalis Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Personalis Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
