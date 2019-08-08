Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novo Nordisk A/S has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Zealand Pharma A/S. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Zealand Pharma A/S has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 9.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.