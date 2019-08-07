Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.