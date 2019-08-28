Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1566.50 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zealand Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zealand Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 55.93% and an $30 consensus target price. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 128.23% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 23.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.