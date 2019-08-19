Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 421.28% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 17.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.