Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 103,583,916.08% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 210,037,174.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.