Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Since Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.04 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zealand Pharma A/S and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zealand Pharma A/S and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, with potential upside of 20.77%. Competitively the average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $44.2, which is potential 8.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zealand Pharma A/S looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 94.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.