Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Reaches $23.68 High on Sep, 12; Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reached all time high today, Sep, 12 and still has $25.34 target or 7.00% above today’s $23.68 share price. This indicates more upside for the $751.41M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $25.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $52.60 million more. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 12,244 shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 52.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEAL News: 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA 2017 REVENUE DKK 139.8 MILLION/USD; 20/03/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma’s first Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia successfully meets its primary objective; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S – CO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING PHASE 3 TRIALS, WHILE ROCHE DIABETES CARE PROVIDES ITS ACCU-CHEK COMBO PUMP SYSTEM FOR STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma to attend Deutsche Bank Securities 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston on May 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma 2017 full-year results in line with guidance – considerable progress in the clinical portfolio; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA – PHASE 3 TRIALS OF DASIGLUCAGON ARE SET TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – MAINTAINS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma to present new clinical Phase 2 results on glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome at the DDW conference in the U.S; 16/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma – Interim report for the first quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – HAS ENTERED A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE DIABETES CARE

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 12.73% above currents $97.87 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $107.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $114.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $110 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotech company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of novel peptide medicines in Denmark. The company has market cap of $751.41 million. The firm markets Lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Adlyxin and Lyxumia names; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has a 7.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development include Glepaglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; Dasiglucagon, a ready-to-use hypo-pen in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute, severe hypoglycemia, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for pump diabetes management; Elsiglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea; and GLP1-GLU, a preclinical stage product for obesity/type 2 diabetes.

More notable recent Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zealand Pharma announces private placement and directed issue of new shares with expected gross proceeds of DKK 559.6 million – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zealand Pharma completes subscription of new shares and registration of capital increase – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Correction: Zealand Pharma appoints Matthew Dallas as new Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zealand Pharma delivers strong clinical results during the first half of 2019 and accelerates commercial build-up in the US – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Van Herk Investments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 111.94% or $5.25 from last year’s $4.69 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Zealand Pharma A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp owns 38,352 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 24,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. International Group Inc Inc holds 164,026 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd owns 8,742 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.00M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 7,300 shares. Everence Management holds 2,808 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinnacle accumulated 5,624 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Management has 1.63% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1.32M shares. 55,514 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 145,661 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo invested in 0.2% or 79,113 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd stated it has 30,822 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. 5,000 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) shares with value of $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 66,845 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS