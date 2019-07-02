Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Reaches $22.40 52-Week High; Fabrinet (FN)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Fabrinet (FN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 115 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 92 sold and trimmed stakes in Fabrinet. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 33.80 million shares, down from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fabrinet in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 69 Increased: 71 New Position: 44.

The stock of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.52 target or 5.00% above today's $22.40 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $706.80 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $23.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $35.34 million more. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 102,617 shares traded or 732.25% up from the average. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 32.62% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Zealand Pharma A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Zealand Pharma doses first subject in Phase 1 clinical trial with potential next generation dual-acting peptide therapeutic for short bowel syndrome – Nasdaq" on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants – GlobeNewswire" on June 14, 2019.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotech company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of novel peptide medicines in Denmark. The company has market cap of $706.80 million. The firm markets Lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Adlyxin and Lyxumia names; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development include Glepaglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; Dasiglucagon, a ready-to-use hypo-pen in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute, severe hypoglycemia, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for pump diabetes management; Elsiglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea; and GLP1-GLU, a preclinical stage product for obesity/type 2 diabetes.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 208,811 shares traded. Fabrinet (FN) has risen 59.62% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84 million for 15.62 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Fabrinet for 697,800 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 634,774 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 2.21% invested in the company for 166,000 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 102,554 shares.