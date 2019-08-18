Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|uniQure N.V.
|60
|257.44
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Zealand Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Analyst Ratings
Zealand Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 42.36% and its consensus price target is $81.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 78.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was less bullish than uniQure N.V.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
