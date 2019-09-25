Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 21 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 7.14% and an $30 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 9.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.