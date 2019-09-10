Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|101.08
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Analyst Ratings
Zealand Pharma A/S and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 27.77% for Zealand Pharma A/S with average target price of $30.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 10.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
