Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 21 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Zealand Pharma A/S and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, with potential upside of 20.77%. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.45% and its consensus target price is $150.5. The data provided earlier shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 98.9% respectively. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.