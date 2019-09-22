Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|105
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Analyst Ratings
Zealand Pharma A/S and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, with potential upside of 20.77%. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.45% and its consensus target price is $150.5. The data provided earlier shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 98.9% respectively. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
