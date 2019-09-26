Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|469.28
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $30, and a 3.99% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 206.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kadmon Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
