Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 21 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 469.28 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $30, and a 3.99% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 206.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kadmon Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.