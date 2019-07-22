Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 18 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Zealand Pharma A/S is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats IVERIC bio Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.