Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.48
|0.94
Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Zealand Pharma A/S is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|-3.47%
|-0.71%
|-0.71%
|-37.39%
|-48.61%
|15.83%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats IVERIC bio Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
