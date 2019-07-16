Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9% of Zealand Pharma A/S’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Zealand Pharma A/S has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Zealand Pharma A/S and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Zealand Pharma A/S and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S N/A 18 6.80 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $29, Zealand Pharma A/S has a potential upside of 28.95%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Zealand Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zealand Pharma A/S and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Zealand Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.