Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
9% of Zealand Pharma A/S’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Zealand Pharma A/S has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Zealand Pharma A/S and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Zealand Pharma A/S and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|N/A
|18
|6.80
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.84
|2.69
|2.84
With average price target of $29, Zealand Pharma A/S has a potential upside of 28.95%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Zealand Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than its competitors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zealand Pharma A/S and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Zealand Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
