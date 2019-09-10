Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.22
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zealand Pharma A/S’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 25.94%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 316.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 82.5%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
