Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.22 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 25.94%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 316.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 82.5%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.