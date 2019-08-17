Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.