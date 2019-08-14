Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 140.54 N/A -4.65 0.00

Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.