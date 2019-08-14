Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|140.54
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
