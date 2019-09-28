Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54 Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.10 38.86M -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 103,583,916.08% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 917,721,518.99% -78.4% -51.2%

Analyst Ratings

Zealand Pharma A/S and Ardelyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 16.50% at a $30 consensus price target. Competitively Ardelyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 85.95%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ardelyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Ardelyx Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.