Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 17 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.79 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zealand Pharma A/S and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 26.5% respectively. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 75.8% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.