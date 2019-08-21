Zazove Associates Upped Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Position; Att (T) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped Holding

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 466,419 shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 254.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 159,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 222,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 62,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 18.72M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Fincl Limited Co holds 0% or 55,318 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co invested in 194,410 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Whitnell And holds 1.6% or 258,544 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In accumulated 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 247,762 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 125,956 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Company Commercial Bank has 36,394 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Diversified Communication owns 11,357 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.2% or 31,200 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 144,965 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 4,450 shares.