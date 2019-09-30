Zazove Associates Trimmed Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) as Stock Rose; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 382,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 373,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 184.24% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71M market cap company. It closed at $1.12 lastly. It is down 52.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver (Prn) by 320,000 shares to 14.20M shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 9.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team (Prn).