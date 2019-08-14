Zazove Associates Stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Boosted by $1.06 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Boosted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $22.32 Million; Market Value Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 321,613 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $11.69 during the last trading session, reaching $223.31. About 4.22M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor– CtW — sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 02/05/2018 – Deepak Ahuja came out of retirement and returned as Tesla CFO last year, as the Model 3 production ramp became the electric-car maker’s No. 1 priority; 06/04/2018 – Can Tesla Outrun Cash Burn? — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – TESLA TSLA.O : INSTINET SAYS AUTOMAKERS WITHOUT INTERNAL BATTERY CAPACITY WILL BE AT THE MERCY OF UPSTREAM SUPPLIERS FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Sinks as Musk Rejects Questions After $1 Billion Cash Burn; 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS STUART BOWERS WILL BE LEAVING SNAP ON FRIDAY, MAY 25, TO JOIN TESLA AS A LEADER ON THEIR AUTOPILOT ENGINEERING TEAM; 21/03/2018 – ABC The Blotter: The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 17,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 33,467 shares stake. Kings Point accumulated 55,250 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 25,281 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 48,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 73,421 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 739,539 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 122,192 shares. L S Advisors reported 75,238 shares stake. Rivernorth Cap holds 0.55% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 520,664 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Telemus Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sfe Counsel reported 318,036 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53M shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pessimism secured: Tesla bid down 12% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Concerning Trend’: Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.