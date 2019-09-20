Zazove Associates Stake In Fly Leasing (FLY) Was Has Upped; As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Value Rose, Amalgamated Bank Upped by $423,600 Its Holding

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 134.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 14,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 24,602 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 10,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 524,415 shares traded or 36.23% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 129,330 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 1.18M shares to 746,922 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Emmis Communications.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830. Shares for $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. The insider Denny Michael B. bought 670 shares worth $19,939. 128 shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 23,392 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 41,512 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 16,454 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 8,946 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp owns 9,000 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc holds 0% or 146,867 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 545,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 109,977 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.22% or 5.90 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1,932 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 17,688 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 431,966 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21,732 shares to 26,608 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,288 shares, and cut its stake in Deere Company (NYSE:DE).