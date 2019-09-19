Zazove Associates Position in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Lowered by $3.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Stone Run Capital Has Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 180,519 shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 27,650 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 23,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 570,988 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $1.37M were bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 817,392 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaman Corporation (Prn) by 7.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 64.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.