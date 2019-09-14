Zazove Associates Maintains Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD); Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Holding

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 65,630 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 19,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ship Finance International (Prn) by 5.98 million shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 5.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.92M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

