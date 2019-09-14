Zazove Associates Maintains Stake in Fly Leasing (FLY); Donald Smith & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Korea Electric Power (KEP) by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 233,472 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.96 lastly. It is down 19.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.39 million shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP).