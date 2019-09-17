Zazove Associates Lowered Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Viking Fund Management Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $5.01 Million; Share Price Declined

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 264,660 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 128,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 134,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 9.06 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.10 million for 23.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Altfest L J & Com has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Mgmt Company has invested 0.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cim Invest Mangement owns 24,430 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Mngmt invested in 4.18% or 259,502 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,357 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com reported 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Circle has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.98 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 66,199 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 78,379 shares or 2% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6,135 shares. Smith Salley & holds 128,840 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. 5,000 shares were bought by Richey Albert L, worth $69,500 on Friday, August 23.

