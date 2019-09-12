Zazove Associates Lifted Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $671,794 as Stock Declined; Buckle (The) (BKE) Share Price Rose While Rk Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 577,489 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 3813.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 335,897 shares as the company's stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 344,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.84. About 521,787 shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 9,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 20 are held by Whittier Communication. Swiss Bank has 38,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Jane Street Gru Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Blair William And Il accumulated 79,868 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 25,737 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 233,213 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,792 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 127,302 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 2,488 shares. 78,591 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF) by 156,186 shares to 46,255 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 5.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.90M shares, and cut its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought $65,258. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $285,725 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was bought by Davis Todd C. Patel Sunil also bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2.

